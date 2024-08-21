Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.00

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.53), with a volume of 6894893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

Novacyt Stock Up 9.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.68. The company has a market capitalization of £63.85 million, a PE ratio of -231.79 and a beta of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About Novacyt

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.