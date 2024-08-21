NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Down 2.4%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.51. 63,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,950,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NG shares. National Bank Financial lowered NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.01.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 572,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,378,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 367,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 298,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 705,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

