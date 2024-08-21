Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Nucor Trading Up 1.7 %

NUE stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $145.83. 142,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,953. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

