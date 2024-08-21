NULS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.09 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $37.09 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,630,643 coins and its circulating supply is 109,507,895 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.

