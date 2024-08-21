NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 1.6%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 738,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,983,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

