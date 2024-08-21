Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) COO Buys $23,205.00 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) COO Joshua Detillio purchased 1,300 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $75,559.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joshua Detillio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutex Health alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joshua Detillio purchased 2,000 shares of Nutex Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUTX traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. 75,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutex Health

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 2,017.5% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,043,720 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 630,168 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 550,026 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,018,966 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.