Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.78. 869,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,386,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

The company has a market cap of $697.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 87,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $262,267.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,223.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 87,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $262,267.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,762,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,223.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500 in the last 90 days. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.