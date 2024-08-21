Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 941,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $324,080,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE HD traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.44. 4,586,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.