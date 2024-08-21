Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $398.92 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $398.92 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.75 or 0.04380775 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00039198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05872445 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,724,337.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

