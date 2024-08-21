Oasys Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $68.28 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $68.28 million and $1.17 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasys has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03016925 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,277,464.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

