Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 0.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $70.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.48. Approximately 3,569,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,186,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

