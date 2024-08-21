Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Visa stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.20. 6,633,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,362. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.