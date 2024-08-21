Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 4,053,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.10.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

