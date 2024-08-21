Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $863.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,412. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $885.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $803.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

