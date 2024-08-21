Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,026 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 66,075 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 123,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,324. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $666.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.