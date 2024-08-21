Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 81,709,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,709,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $70.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

