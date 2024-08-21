Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Shares of SEED stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.