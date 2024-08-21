Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.80

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 33268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
Orkla ASA Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.
Orkla ASA last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.
