OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 199,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 106,079 shares.The stock last traded at $144.52 and had previously closed at $142.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,457,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,974 shares of company stock worth $7,013,780. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

