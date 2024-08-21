Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.83

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 4474702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 41.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

