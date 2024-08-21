Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $92.75 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

