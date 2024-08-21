Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CFO Sells $327,517.05 in Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,791 shares in the company, valued at $322,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, July 1st, Evangelos Perros sold 1,750 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $22,417.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95.

NASDAQ:PGY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 461,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $187,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 619,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

