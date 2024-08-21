Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) President Sanjiv Das Sells 14,452 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das sold 14,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $143,363.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $536,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjiv Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $157,268.58.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PGY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 461,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $901.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $12,686,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 83,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

PGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

