Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 715 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 173,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.62. The stock had a trading volume of 321,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,905. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

