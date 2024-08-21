Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $599,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
PK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 272,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.
PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
