Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,646,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,015,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COIN traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $197.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.11. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

Get Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.