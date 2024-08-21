Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total value of $5,848,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,956 shares of company stock valued at $70,200,158 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $25.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $930.40. 125,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,096. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $942.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $833.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $748.52. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

