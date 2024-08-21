Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. 374,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.03. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.