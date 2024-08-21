Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 767,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,691. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $157.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

