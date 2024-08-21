Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.30. 258,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,680. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

