Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after buying an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $19,219,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.4 %

DKS stock traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.44. 282,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,074. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.54 and its 200-day moving average is $202.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $236.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.