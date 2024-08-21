Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,973 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FMC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,250. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

