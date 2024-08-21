Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,725. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $431.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

