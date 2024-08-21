Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Shot were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Shot during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Shot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Shot in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Safety Shot Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHOT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 216,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,142. Safety Shot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

