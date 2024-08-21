Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA YOLO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.76.
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Increases Dividend
About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF
The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.