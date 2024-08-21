Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA YOLO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

