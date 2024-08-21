Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.470-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.180-6.310 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.20.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $368.01 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,596,770. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

