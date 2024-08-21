Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $108.12 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000855 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 108,094,777 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

