Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Trading Down 0.4%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.38. 39,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 133,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58.
Paycore Minerals Company Profile
Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.
