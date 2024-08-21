PDS Biotechnology Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.29). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.91. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

