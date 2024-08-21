Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.3 %

PEBK stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director Kim Boyd-Leaks sold 8,686 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $251,112.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

See Also

