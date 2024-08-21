Perseus Mining Limited Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE PRU opened at C$2.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.96. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.63.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

