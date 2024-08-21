Persistence (XPRT) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $45.87 million and approximately $426,938.72 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Persistence

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,315,089 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

