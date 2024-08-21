Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,148,426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a PE ratio of -484.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

