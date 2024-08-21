PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.25

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.25 and last traded at $94.24, with a volume of 21789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.10.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 47.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

