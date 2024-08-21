Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. 104,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $5,422,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 223,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 175,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

