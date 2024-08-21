Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 95.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

