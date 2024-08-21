Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 12.5%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 44,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 101,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

