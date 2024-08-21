Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 319.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

NYSE:PFG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $77.44. 264,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

