Prom Price Up 9.1% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Prom has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00009608 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $107.09 million and $2.58 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.55672514 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $4,543,468.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

