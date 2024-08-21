ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.95

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $79.06, with a volume of 39105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.85.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGL. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

